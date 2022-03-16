ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Women’s Health: How do I get better sleep?

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtPQ6_0egoy00000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s something everyone seems to want more of—sleep. Getting quality Zs plays a vital role in your physical and mental health. However, getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep is a struggle for many American adults.

Sleep deficiency is a common public health problem in the U.S., impacting nearly a third of the country. Lack of sleep is connected to countless chronic health issues like heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and depression, to name a few.

Women’s Health: Eye Health and Safety Awareness Month

News10’s Stephanie Rivas spoke with internal medicine specialist Dr. Arielle Levitan to find out some solutions. Levitan said quality is just as important as quantity when it comes to sleep; keeping your body clock on track throughout the week is your first line of defense.

“There’s always that tendency to want to sleep in on the weekend, make up for sleep deprivation during the week, but is actually better for you is to be consistent,” Dr. Levitan, Vou Vitamin Founder, said. “That means consistent bedtimes and, more importantly, consistent wake-up times to stay consistent.”

Women’s health: Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Levatin said this could be especially difficult for shift workers, but making some changes while you’re awake can help counter the battle of getting enough quantity and quality shut-eye. According to Johns Hopkins University, exercise can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. A steady vitamin regimen can also help as deficiencies are linked to sleeping disorders.

Dr. Levatin added that although a glass of wine will help you pass out quicker with its sedative qualities, alcohol is linked to poor sleep quality and can impact how long you can stay asleep. As for that cup of coffee, it’s best to stay away from caffeine at least six hours before bedtime.

What permanent daylight saving would mean in New York

Technology is another concern, as blue light can signal your brain to stay awake and disrupt your circadian rhythm—an internal 24-hour cycle that regulates your sleep cycle. Harvard University suggested staying away from screens two to three hours before you lay down. Because this isn’t possible for many, you can wear blue-light-blocking glasses a few hours before you try to fall asleep.

“You can get certain glasses, such as amber glasses, which are easily ordered online or cheap at your local pharmacy,” Dr. Levatin said. “And you can wear those, and they help prevent those blue rays from getting to your brain and telling you to stay awake.”

Preteens arrested, accused of torturing girl at sleepover

Sleep disorders, like sleep apnea or insomnia, impact around 70 million people in the U.S. Therefore, if you’re doing everything right and still having difficulty sleeping or never feeling rested, Dr. Levitan suggested speaking to a physician about possible testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York facing shortage of Alzheimer’s caregivers

There may not be enough doctors or caregivers to take care of the estimated 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer's Disease in the future. An additional 44% more geriatricians will be needed based on the number of practicians in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Booster shot will no longer be mandated for NYS healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Thursday, the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council voted no longer require the booster shot mandate for health care workers. Last month the Health Care Association of New York State asked for a 90 day extension before the booster mandate went into effect. That request was granted to avoid […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Free community health fair in Albany, March 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany Medical College in collaboration with sponsorship and community partners will hold a free 'Healthy People, Healthy Lives: A Community Health Fair,' at the Capital City Rescue Mission at South Pearl Street. The event will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What permanent daylight saving would mean in New York

It still must pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, but a bill to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent passed in the Senate. Passage of the bill means New Yorkers would turn their clocks ahead in March 2024 and not ever have to worry about turning them back.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Deprivation#Mental Health#American#Cancer#Johns Hopkins University
NEWS10 ABC

ScotlandShop opens 1st American store in Albany County

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the “Land of Cakes” to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes! From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PETA pushes Stefanik to include dairy-free milk in school choice bill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More arguments are developing regarding milk choices available in schools across the U.S. Following Rep. Elise Stefanik’s introduction of the Protecting School Milk Choices Act advocating for flavored milk in schools, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent a letter to Rep. Stefanik, urging her to include […]
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NEWS10 ABC

Federal funding aids local shelter for abuse victims

The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act granted $24 million in federal funding to domestic violence and sexual assault centers across the country and state. One of those centers is in Saratoga County to support survivors in ending relationship and sexual abuse.
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free COVID test kits this weekend at Aviation Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) will be giving away 16,000 additional rapid test kits for COVID-19 this weekend at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Free coronavirus rapid test kits will be given out from 3-6 p.m., Friday, March 18, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at the mall.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy