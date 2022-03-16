YMCA collecting first-aid supplies for Ukraine

SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The YMCA Lally Early Learning Center is working with a hospital in Ukraine to collect immediate donations of unopened and unexpired first-aid supplies, personal hygiene products. Officials said donations are being excepted until Friday, March 25.

In addition, officials said donations of small stuffed animals would also be welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at the Lally Early Learning Center at 204 S. Ten Broeck Street, donation bin in the foyer.

First-Aid needed supplies to include:

Advil (Ibuprofen), Aspirin, Benadryl, Tylenol

Antacids, Pepto-Bismol pills

Antibacterial cream

Antibacterial wipes, antiseptic wipes

Anti-burn hydrogel

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Antifungal cream

Bandages and Band-Aids in several sizes including elastic bandages, wraps/ACE bandages 4inches

Burn cream and Burn Pads

Caffeine pills

Disposable gloves

Eyewash, 4oz

Gauze and gauze pads, 4×4 in

Hydrocortisone cream (1%)

Medical safety pins

Medical adhesive tape, 2-3 in

Rolled gauze, 4.5 in

Saline eye drops

Tongue Depressors

Triple antibiotic ointment

Water-Jel burn dressing, 4×4 in., and 4×16 in

Women’s personal hygiene products

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.