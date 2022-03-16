YMCA collecting first-aid supplies for Ukraine
SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The YMCA Lally Early Learning Center is working with a hospital in Ukraine to collect immediate donations of unopened and unexpired first-aid supplies, personal hygiene products. Officials said donations are being excepted until Friday, March 25.Capital Region performing arts venues aiding Ukraine
In addition, officials said donations of small stuffed animals would also be welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at the Lally Early Learning Center at 204 S. Ten Broeck Street, donation bin in the foyer.
First-Aid needed supplies to include:
- Advil (Ibuprofen), Aspirin, Benadryl, Tylenol
- Antacids, Pepto-Bismol pills
- Antibacterial cream
- Antibacterial wipes, antiseptic wipes
- Anti-burn hydrogel
- Anti-diarrheal medicine
- Antifungal cream
- Bandages and Band-Aids in several sizes including elastic bandages, wraps/ACE bandages 4inches
- Burn cream and Burn Pads
- Caffeine pills
- Disposable gloves
- Eyewash, 4oz
- Gauze and gauze pads, 4×4 in
- Hydrocortisone cream (1%)
- Medical safety pins
- Medical adhesive tape, 2-3 in
- Rolled gauze, 4.5 in
- Saline eye drops
- Tongue Depressors
- Triple antibiotic ointment
- Water-Jel burn dressing, 4×4 in., and 4×16 in
- Women’s personal hygiene products
