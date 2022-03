Fulmer got added competition for the Tigers' primary setup role with the addition of Andrew Chafin on Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Gregory Soto is expected to be the team's closer heading into the season, which would leave Fulmer and Chafin in setup roles. Fulmer did have 14 saves and nine holds in 2021 to go with a 2.97 ERA, so he should definitely see high-leverage work moving forward. With Chafin a lefty and Fulmer a righty, manager A.J. Hinch could just play the matchups with his top bullpen options. Either would see a boost in value if they replaced Soto as the closer at any point.

