This Bodycon Dress Has Tummy-Control Details for Summer Confidence

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Bodycon pieces are some of the more revealing styles that shoppers can wear, and a common misconception is that one has to have the "perfect" figure to be able to pull them off. First of all, we should all know by now that this dated concept of a flawless physique simply doesn't exist — and secondly, anyone can find a bodycon look that makes them feel incredible!

All you have to do is locate the right type of style with the proper details, like this dress from LILLUSORY ! Even though it's technically a traditional bodycon dress, it has flattering elements for a seamless, stunning silhouette that may help boost your confidence!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYlsx_0egow3I500
LILLUSORY Women's Tank Bodycon Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon
This is a basic tank dress with a higher neckline, racerback lines and a hem that extends down to the mid-thigh area. What makes if different, though, is the draped detail on the front of the dress that you can tie off to the side. This isn't just an extra piece of fabric that hangs right over the tummy area, which is a region many shoppers claim to feel slightly self-conscious about — it's also ruching which may make your shape look that much more streamlined!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8FsC_0egow3I500
LILLUSORY Women's Tank Bodycon Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon
The ruching starts on one side of the dress, from right underneath the bust to the bottom. This texture the ruching adds to the draped fabric may help boost your confidence thanks to its sleek aesthetic. It's truly what sells this dress , and is likely why it's gained thousands upon thousands of fans. Reviewers say that they love it so much, they have returned to Amazon to pick it up in more colors. A flattering frock is the dream, and it looks like this one is making people's fashion fantasies come true!

