DPS: Fiery crash killed nine people, including 6 college students, near Andrews

The crash site seen 03/15/2022 where a bus from University of the Southwest from Hobbs, NM, carrying men's and women's golf team members, crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday night, heading back from the TankLogix Invitational in Midland. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Nine people are dead, and two were transported to a hospital in Lubbock following a crash Tuesday night in Andrews.

The crash involved a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team and a Dodge 2500 pickup, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 1788, approximately a half-mile north of State Highway 115 in Andrews County.

“For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the passenger van head on,” DPS reported. “Both vehicles caught fire and burned.”

“As a result of the crash, six students and one faculty member were killed,” DPS reported. “Two students in critical condition were transported by helicopter to University Medical Center in Lubbock."

Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge pickup were killed in the crash, according to DPS.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.