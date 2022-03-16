ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Morgan Moses returns closer to home; longtime NFL lineman from Richmond signing with Ravens

By Michael Phillips
Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Moses is still in high demand as he enters a ninth NFL season, and his new contract indicates he's still got plenty of football left in him. The veteran offensive lineman,...

richmond.com

CBS Baltimore

Ravens Reunite With DT Michael Pierce In Reported $16.5M Deal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While a reunion with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell through Thursday, the Ravens are bringing back defensive tackle Michael Pierce. The former Viking is coming back to the Ravens on a three-year deal at a reported $16.5 million. Pierce was drafted by the Ravens in 2016 as a free agent and stuck around until 2020, when he signed a three-year deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season over pandemic concerns. Pierce has registered 168 tackles (100 solo), 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and one pass defense, the Ravens said.
NFL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Richmond.com

Timberwolves play the Bucks on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (44-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Timberwolves take on Milwaukee. The Timberwolves are 23-12 in home games. Minnesota...
NBA

