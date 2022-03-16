Morgan Moses returns closer to home; longtime NFL lineman from Richmond signing with Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While a reunion with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell through Thursday, the Ravens are bringing back defensive tackle Michael Pierce. The former Viking is coming back to the Ravens on a three-year deal at a reported $16.5 million. Pierce was drafted by the Ravens in 2016 as a free agent and stuck around until 2020, when he signed a three-year deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season over pandemic concerns. Pierce has registered 168 tackles (100 solo), 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and one pass defense, the Ravens said.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO