Tom Selleck Is In It For The Long Haul With His Show And His Wife

Tom Selleck seems very content with his life at the moment. He has been filming the series Blue Bloods for 12 seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. When he isn’t working, he is spending time with his wife of 30 years, Jillie. Tom recently opened up to Rachael Ray on his marriage and his career.

While many shows don’t make it to 12 seasons, Tom shared the reasons he thinks that Blue Bloods is still going strong. He explained, “Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on.”

Tom Selleck opens up about ‘Blue Bloods’ and his wife Jillie

Tom Selleck on ‘Blue Bloods’ / CBS

He added, “What has always worked for me — or what my appetites are, they go towards character-driven shows. So ‘Magnum [P.I.]’ was character-driven. (I don’t remember half the plots… way less than half.) And when I saw this script, it was character-driven in an age where there [are] just so many procedurals on… I’m sure not bored with it.”

RUNAWAY, Tom Selleck, 1984, (c) TriStar/courtesy Everett Collection

Tom shared that he gets 10 days off between filming days for Blue Bloods and he spends a lot of time with Jillie and their dog, Monte at home. Back in the late ‘80s, Tom admitted that he went to see Cats in London eight times just so he could meet Jillie, who was in the play! It was a good choice since they got married in 1987 and have stayed together ever since.

Tom Selleck & wife Jillie Mack at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie “Killers” at the Cinerama Dome, Hollywood. June 1, 2010 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash Image Collect

So, what else does Tom do when he spends time at home? He revealed that he loves to unwind with a glass of whiskey and a cigar.