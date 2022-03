Polestar 2: adjusting the suspension for a better ride. This month it’s all about suspension and tyres - because as per predictions, I’ve been unable to leave either alone. Well, if you would give a person adjustable Öhlins dampers, then you jolly well better expect them to adjust them. But in a sneaky offer of convenience, Polestar had sourced me some Swedish Nokian winter tyres and said that I could use their ramps to switch everything around and play with the dampers - which now I think about it, simply gave their technicians the ability to babysit and make sure I didn’t do anything stupid. Which isn’t necessarily a bad plan…

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO