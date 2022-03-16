ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's shares jump 17% after reports say Hudson's Bay, Sycamore are preparing bids

By Lauren Thomas, @laurenthomas
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay is considering a bid for Kohl's, reported Axios and The Wall Street Journal. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is also considering a bid for Kohl's, the outlets said. A Kohl's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, "As previously disclosed, the board's engagement...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

Kohl's ( KSS -2.28% ) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer. Shares are up 25% so far in 2022 compared to a 10% decline in the wider market.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Kohl's Says It Engaged With Over 20 Parties Regarding Strategic Alternatives

BOSTON (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp, which rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, said on Monday that it had contact with more than 20 parties and signed confidentiality agreements with some, giving them access to more financial data. Investment bank Goldman Sachs spent January, February and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sycamore Partners#Financial Advisors#Canadian#Hudson S Bay#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Gazette

Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

(Reuters) -Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is considering a bid for U.S. department store operator Kohl's Corp, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Shares of the company, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose about 7% to $57.58, valuing the company...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Soar as Ryan Cohen Takes Huge Stake

The investment firm of billionaire Ryan Cohen has taken a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and is recommending that the struggling retailer sell all or part of its business. RC Ventures LLC has acquired a nearly 10% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, according to a regulatory filing. RC stands for Ryan Cohen, a co-founder at Chewy, who was at heart of the GameStop meme saga last year.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Can Kohl’s Stock Rebound After Falling 9% In A Month?

Kohl’s stock (NYSE: KSS), a department store that features apparel, footwear, accessories, soft home products, and housewares targeted to middle-income customers, has seen its stock decline by almost 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down almost 6% over the same period. In the recent Q4, Kohl’s generated $6.5 billion of revenue, up 5.8% year-over-year (y-o-y) but down 4.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. That said, Kohl’s revenue did not recover as robustly as many other department-store chains, due in part to supply-chain challenges. In fact, Kohl’s rival Macy’s comparable sales grew 6% in its Q4, compared to Q4 2019, whereas Kohl’s sales declined over the same period. The bright point of the report was the company’s adjusted earnings per share which reached $2.20 in Q4 2021. While this figure was down marginally from the prior year, when Kohl’s booked significant one-time tax benefits, but was up 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Kohl's Shares Trading Higher Today

Hudson's Bay, the owner of American luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, is planning a bid for the department store chain Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS), Reuters reported. In another development, Engine Capital LP issued a letter to the board of Kohl's, urging the sale of the company. Engine Capital...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Jump After GameStop Chairman Reveals Big Stake, Pushes Turnaround

Bed Bath & Beyond surged after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen revealed he had a nearly 10% stake in the retailer, through his investment company RC Ventures. Cohen, who also co-founded online pet retailer Chewy, wrote in a letter to Bed Bath's board that he believes the retailer is struggling to reverse market share losses and to navigate supply chain woes.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion buyback

Amazon on Wednesday said its board of directors has approved a 20-for-1 stock split. It's the first split since 1999 and the fourth since Amazon's IPO in 1997. The company also said its board has authorized Amazon to buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares. Amazon announced its...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy