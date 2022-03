Ryan logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Ryan set up Devin Shore for the opening tally just 1:59 into the game. It's been seven contests since Ryan scored, but he's picked up three assists in his last four outings. The 35-year-old is up to 17 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-5 ratingin 56 appearances, though he's seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in each of the last three games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO