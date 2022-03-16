ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Shut down with triceps strain

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Rutschman has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Hyde is hopeful that Rutschman will be out for 2-to-3 weeks...

www.cbssports.com

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Hot Stove: Three Teams Reportedly Interested in Albert Pujols

The Dodgers have already secured one reunion this offseason by re-signing Clayton Kershaw, but they haven’t kept everyone. Corey Seager went to the Texas Rangers, Joe Kelly signed with White Sox, and Kenley Jansen’s fate remains undecided. On the whole, Dodgers fans are hoping Albert Pujols is on the same boat as fellow future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw.
MLB
Axios

Spring training underway for Cubs and White Sox

After a lengthy labor dispute, baseball is getting back to normal. The Cubs and White Sox have reported to spring training and games begin on Thursday. The White Sox won the AL Central last year before getting trounced in the playoffs. The Sox have bolstered their bullpen, but there are still questions about who will start at second base and right field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Mychal Givens: Signs with Cubs

Givens signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Givens served as a late reliever for the Reds and Rockies in 2021 and posted a 3.35 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 51 innings across 54 relief appearances. During that time, he converted eight of 11 save opportunities and racked up 11 holds. Rowan Wick converted five of eight save chances last year and entered spring training as the favorite to serve as the Cubs' closer, but Givens will have the chance to compete for ninth-inning duties ahead of the 2022 campaign.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Robert Gsellman: Signs with Cubs

Gsellman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Gsellman recorded a 3.77 ERA with the Mets last season, but that came in just 28.2 innings as he was limited by a lat injury. It also came with a very low 14.3 percent strikeout rate. He'll compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen ahead of the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Agrees to deal with Cubs

Villar signed with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Villar is a versatile player who can fill in anywhere around the infield and has also made a handful of appearances in the outfield. Third base could be where he fits in best at Wrigley Field, pushing Patrick Wisdom to designated hitter, as the Cubs have new signing Andrelton Simmons at shortstop and the combination of Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner at second base. Villar's bat is decent, as he's coming off a year in which he hit .249/.322/.416 (105 wRC+), but his primary fantasy appeal is his speed. He may not be what he once was in that area, however, as he stole a modest 14 bases last season and is now in his age-31 season.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release Spring Training pitching rotation

The Detroit Tigers are playing baseball and they will begin their 2022 Spring Training schedule on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. On Thursday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed his pitching rotation for the spring and as you can see, newly signed free agent Eduardo Rodriguez will start the Tigers’ first game of the spring.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Will see action at DH

Aguilar will split his playing time between first base and DH this season, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. The veteran slugger was stuck at first base for most of 2021 without the DH available in the National League, and the end result was knee inflammation that shut him down in early September and eventually landed Aguilar on the 60-day IL. He's healthy to begin spring training, but rotating him between the two spots should save wear and tear on his knees as well as getting Garrett Cooper's bat into the lineup more often. Even with the early shutdown last year, Aguilar still launched 22 homers with 93 RBI in 131 games, and he'll be a key bat in the heart of the Marlins' order.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Adley Rutschman’s tricep injury saves Orioles from tough decision but offers another reminder that rebuilds are rocky | ANALYSIS

Adley Rutschman will be fine. There’s little reason to think the right tricep strain that prompted the Orioles to shut down their top prospect days into major league spring training will have any lingering effect beyond the fact that the rest and progression period required to get him back on the field will surely cost him a spot on the Opening Day roster. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: May serve as primary third baseman

Pinder may have a chance to win the everyday third base job in the wake of Matt Chapman's trade to the Blue Jays, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. The ultra-versatile Pinder had already been the subject of speculation with respect to seeing some time at first base after Matt Olson was traded to Atlanta, but the 29-year-old only has three games of big-league experience at the position. In contrast, Pinder has made 46 appearances at the hot corner with the Athletics, and manager Mark Kotsay noted Wednesday the utility man could work his way into the first full-time role of his career this spring if he proves capable. Pinder's primary competition for the job could be Sheldon Neuse, who just returned to the organization Wednesday after being claimed off waivers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: In camp and fully healthy

McKay (shoulder/illness) arrived at camp Thursday and is considered fully healthy, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay's arrival at camp was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, and his status was further up in the air thanks to his November thoracic outlet surgery. He reportedly threw multiple bullpens prior to camp, however, so recovery from that procedure seems to be going well. A healthy season could allow the 2017 fourth-overall pick to finally showcase his potential, but it's difficult to count on good health for a player who's thrown a total of just 12.2 innings over the last two years while battling shoulder and elbow issues.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Gets outfield competition

With the Cubs agreeing to a deal with Seiya Suzuki on Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Happ (elbow) finds himself in a more crowded outfield heading into the season. Happ is currently on the mend following surgery on his right elbow in February. He should be ready for...
MLB

