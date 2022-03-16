Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Shut down with triceps strain

Villar signed with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Villar is a versatile player who can fill in anywhere around the infield and has also made a handful of appearances in the outfield. Third base could be where he fits in best at Wrigley Field, pushing Patrick Wisdom to designated hitter, as the Cubs have new signing Andrelton Simmons at shortstop and the combination of Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner at second base. Villar's bat is decent, as he's coming off a year in which he hit .249/.322/.416 (105 wRC+), but his primary fantasy appeal is his speed. He may not be what he once was in that area, however, as he stole a modest 14 bases last season and is now in his age-31 season.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO