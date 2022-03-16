ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Athletics' Kirby Snead: Dealt to A's in Chapman trade

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Athletics acquired Snead and fellow minor-league prospects Kevin Smith, Gunnar Hoglund and Zach Logue from the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Matt Chapman, Jeff Passan...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Biggest Mariners Questions in ’22: Who can replace Kyle Seager’s RBI production?

While one of the most anticipated seasons in Mariners history is on hold until the MLB lockout ends, we’re not letting that get in our way of breaking down why 2022 should be a big year for baseball in Seattle. Keep your eye on SeattleSports.com as we continue our series of articles looking at important topics for the Mariners. In the coming days, we will be focusing on the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Dealt to Toronto

Chapman is being traded from the Athletics to the Blue Jays in exchange for an unspecified prospect haul on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Toronto had a big hole at the hot corner, and Chapman is one of the best defensive players in all of baseball, so it's an excellent real-life acquisition. Chapman, 28, has hit .230/.323/.466 over the past three seasons, but his strikeout rate spiked to 35.5% in 2020 and was 32.5% in 2021. As a right-handed hitter, he gets a slight upgrade in home park and a massive lineup upgrade.
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
