Athletics' Kirby Snead: Dealt to A's in Chapman trade

Chapman is being traded from the Athletics to the Blue Jays in exchange for an unspecified prospect haul on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Toronto had a big hole at the hot corner, and Chapman is one of the best defensive players in all of baseball, so it's an excellent real-life acquisition. Chapman, 28, has hit .230/.323/.466 over the past three seasons, but his strikeout rate spiked to 35.5% in 2020 and was 32.5% in 2021. As a right-handed hitter, he gets a slight upgrade in home park and a massive lineup upgrade.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO