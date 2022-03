One person was killed and two people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday. A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was in the 200 block of East 78th Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 10:25 p.m., striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO