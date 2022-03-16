ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

By ROBERTO SCHMIDT
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTHRs_0egoulmG00
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with Afghan refugees recently resettled in the United States /POOL/AFP

Afghan citizens living in the US with expired visas will be given temporary protected status for 18 months due to precarious conditions in their country, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

"This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

DHS said Afghans face reduced security and deteriorated living conditions since the Taliban seized power last August.

It pointed to "a collapsing public sector, a worsening economic crisis, drought, food and water insecurity, lack of access to health care, internal displacement, human rights abuses and repression by the Taliban, destruction of infrastructure, and increasing criminality."

It also cited continuing attacks on civilians by Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghan arm of the extremist Islamic State group.

DHS did not say how many people the TPS order applied to.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country last year as US and coalition forces abandoned the country and the Taliban took control after 20 years of fighting.

Many arrived in the United States seeking resettlement under a special immigrant visa program, but some face delays in certifying their status.

Other Afghans who could qualify for TPS may have been in the United States already but have not secured permanent status or have been unable to return home.

Temporary protection will apply only to Afghans inside the US on or before March 15, 2022.

TPS is often extended to visiting nationals of other countries in the United States when political upheavals or natural disasters strike their country and returning is difficult.

pmh/dw

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
WLKY.com

Biden administration extends immigration relief to Afghans in the US

The Department of Homeland Security will allow Afghans who are in the United States to remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief, the department announced Wednesday. The relief, known as Temporary Protected Status, applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Visas#Afghans#Dhs#Taliban#Islamic State#Tps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy