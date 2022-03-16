ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a pro organizer – the 5 things you should be cleaning once a week

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WHEN cleaning your home, there are certain areas that require a little bit more attention than others.

New York City-based professional organizer Caroline Solomon has revealed what these areas are - adding that you should be cleaning them at least once a week.

Vacuuming hard surfaces can prevent scratches on your floors Credit: TikTok/neat.caroline
The kitchen and bathroom floors should be mopped weekly Credit: TikTok/neat.caroline

VACUUM FLOORS

In her TikTok video, Solomon started by urging people to vacuum their hard surface floors.

Keeping up with this task prevents build-up and keeps your floors scratch-free.

MOP THE FLOORS

The kitchen and bathroom floors should also be mopped weekly.

Sharing her cleaning solution, Solomon stated: "I use a spray mop with a washable pad, and two cups of warm water and a few drops of dish soap."

TOILET BOWL

When cleaning your toilet bowl, Solomon advised that you pour half a cup of vinegar in the toilet bowl and around the rim, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then scrub away.

"Make sure to scrub underneath the rim," she noted.

When done cleaning, you should flush your toilet with the brush underneath the running water to cleanse it, and let it dry before putting it back in the toilet brush holder.

WASH SHEETS

"To kill germs and bacteria, wash sheets in warm water," the cleaning expert instructed.

Be sure to check your care label for washing instructions as well.

EXPIRED FOOD

Her final suggestion was to toss any expired food.

Waste should be prevented by keeping leftovers in the front of your fridge.

OTHER TIPS

To clean bathroom surfaces, she further recommended using a few drops of soap and warm water when cleaning marble. The same could be done with other commonly used surfaces.

And to clean mirrors, she stated: "I use half vinegar, half water with a rag."

As for cleaning heavily-used kitchen surfaces, the expert used a mix of warm water and a few drops of dish soap.

The care label should be checked for washing instructions Credit: TikTok/neat.caroline
Waste can be prevented by keeping leftovers in the front Credit: TikTok/neat.caroline

