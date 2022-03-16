ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I’m a money-saving expert – how to save hundreds on your wardrobe, find secret sales and never paying for postage again

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXDtz_0egotp6900

LOOKING to update your wardrobe for spring but don’t want to spend a fortune?

While it may not be sale season right now there are loads of ways to save on your clothes shopping as personal finance expert at vouchers.co.uk, Andrea Knowles knows.

She has revealed the nine secret ways you can save money on your next clothes shop, and you’ll be kicking yourself for not doing it sooner.

1. Find secret sales

Do you ever find yourself visiting your favourite online retailer only to be disheartened that they aren't currently hosting a sale? Well, plot twist: they probably do have an online sale - it's just hidden!

Many retailers have internal company goals to shift more full-priced stock so they may cheekily remove the 'sale' link from their menu. However, there is a way around this.

Just type 'sale' into the search bar. If there is a sale - you'll not only find a bunch of bargains, but chances are, you'll have a better pick of the sale as not everyone knows this trick. River Island is a perfect example of this.

2. Lie about your date of birth

You've probably been told a million times to sign up to retailer's newsletters in order to receive a 'new customer' discount. But did you know that there's another way of securing a bargain via email?

When signing up to a newsletter or retailer loyalty scheme, look out for the 'date of birth' section. Instead of typing your actual birthday, put in tomorrow's date - or whenever you plan on making the big purchase.

Often, retailers only ask for your birthday because they plan on sending you a discount for your special day.For example, H&M offers 25% off one purchase on your birthday and Greggs even offer you a free sweet treat.

3. Download this Chrome browser extension

This is the most important tip and probably the least time-consuming as a simple Google search can take three seconds.

In fact, nowadays you don’t even need to Google ‘discount code for [insert shop name] as Google Chrome browser extensions, such as Pouch, automatically list discount codes when checking out.

Better yet, Pouch actually offers exclusive deals from retailers that you won't find anywhere else on the Internet.

4. Always use cashback schemes

The likes of Top Cashback and Quidco will literally pay you to shop. The concept of a cashback scheme is quite simple – if you want to buy something, rather than directly visiting the retailer’s website, you click the company via a cashback site, such as the two listed above, and you get paid for it.

Some examples of a typical cashback payment for popular clothing retailers include:

· ASOS – 1.6% - 8.5% of total purchase cost

· Clarks – 3.2% - 5.1% of total purchase cost

· New Look – 0.8% - 6% of total purchase cost

5. Never pay for postage and packaging

A lot of retailers offer free shipping once you spend a specific amount. So, if you're not far away from the 'free shipping price', then why not purchase another item to receive the deal?

Let's be honest - you could purchase anything that just hits the target price, then return it. Just please make sure that the retailer offers free returns so you're not out of pocket for something you didn't want in the first place.

Or if you don't want to purchase another item, you may be able to pick up your order for free or at a cheaper price at a local store or another pickup location, such as a local newsagent. Most retailers offer this service for free or for a smaller delivery charge.

6. Hoping an item will be restocked? Check online on a Tuesday

If you're after a specific sold-out item, have a look first thing on a Tuesday morning. This is when many stores update their stock status as they've processed their returns in the prior week.

7. Bought an item but it’s now on sale? You may be able to return it

If you've ever purchased an item for full price only to discover that it's in the sale a few days or weeks later, you'll know how frustrating this can be.

However, if you keep your receipts, you could potentially rebuy the sale item and then return it with your old receipt.

Just make sure that the receipt of the original item is still in date. For example, most stores give you 28 days to return an item.

8. Never close the chatbot

When visiting an online retailer, you may automatically shut down the chatbot that appears at the bottom of your screen. However, this feature is one of the most useful ways of saving money online shopping.

If you find yourself with a basket full of items, kindly message the chatbot and ask if there are currently any discount codes. You may be surprised.

9. Add stuff to your basket

Did you know that many retailers will send you an email featuring a discount code for an abandoned shopping basket?

To get these potential discounts, make sure that you have an account on the shopping site.

Keep yourself logged in when adding any items to your shopping basket as this is the only way of linking the purchase intent with your email address.

And, if you're worried about receiving spam emails - set up a separate email account for online shopping so you aren't bombarded too much.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Google Search
Apartment Therapy

This TikTok Hack Uses an IKEA Bookcase To Organize a Messy Closet

IKEA bookcases are one of the most versatile furniture pieces in the game. Yes, they’re great for organizing books — they’re also perfect for closets. Canada-based content creator Heather Barnes posted a TikTok hack that shows how to turn a BRIMNES bookcase into a custom closet. It’s a straightforward project if you’re used to doing DIYs, not to mention it’s budget-friendly — the entire project cost under $200 (basic systems for a small reach-in closet like this can cost $1,000 or more).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Your Smart Thermostat Can Save You Money. Learn How

At the most basic level, smart thermostats do the same thing as "dumb" ones: Both regulate your home's heat and air conditioning. But smart models tack on additional ways to interact with your thermostat, usually through an app on your phone and with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. They're convenient.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

How to buy a budget used car: expert tips if you're buying second hand

Making a large purchase of any kind can be a daunting prospect but when it comes to buying a used car many of us are unaware of the potential pitfalls, particularly at the bargain basement end of the market, where there are plenty of neglected, defective or downright dangerous cars around.
BUYING CARS
Times Leader

Millennial Money: Viral savings challenges that pay off

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Among the different ways to trick yourself into saving, money-saving challenges are some of the most engaging. They can help you feel connected to finances by requiring frequent check-ins and debunking feelings of inadequacy when it comes to saving. For Cristina...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: Take advantage of Daylight Saving deals

RetailMeNot’s event runs March 12 (the night you’ll lose that hour) until March 20 (the first day of Spring!). Shoppers will be able to save big with coupons, deals and cash back offers available for all their favorite stores. According to their research and insights, 70 percent of...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This Wayfair sale is your best bet for cheap office chairs

For employees who are working from home, or business owners who are managing their operations, you’ll be able to perform better if you’re sitting comfortably. That’s why it’s important to invest in office chair deals. If you don’t know where to begin your search for the best office chairs, it’s highly recommended that you check out Wayfair’s Daily Sales, as well as the retailer’s Office Furniture Sale.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy