Birmingham, AL

Monthly $375 payments for a year available for single moms – what you need to know to get the cash

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
SINGLE mothers in Alabama may be eligible to receive monthly $375 payments for a year.

The city of Birmingham will provide single moms with monthly payments via the Embrace Mothers program.

Single mothers in Birmingham may be eligible to receive monthly $375 payments for a year Credit: Getty

Embrace Mothers, which received a $500,000 grant, will be part of a nationwide research project to evaluate the impacts of guaranteed income on individuals and families.

According to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office, more than 8,000 single mothers in Birmingham completed an application, which closed on February 8.

Through this program, 110 Birmingham single moms will receive $375 a month for 12 months via a random drawing by a third party.

“In a very real sense, the volume of response was encouraging,” said Woodfin.

“It demonstrates the strong desire of Birmingham’s single mothers to do all they can to support their families and seek out opportunities for greater economic stability.”

He added: “At the same time, the response to the Embrace Mothers pilot caused me to pause and reflect on the magnitude of the challenges single mothers face — and on the critical need for the city, along with partners throughout the community, to provide this and other programs in support of single moms.”

What to know if you were selected

  • If you're selected you will be reached by a third-party via the phone number or email you provided on your application. However, it's too late to change your contact information.
  • Selected applicants are encouraged to answer the call and emails regularly.
  • Applicants who are not contacted do no need to call.

What the three assigned groups specify

Applicants have been randomly assigned to one of three groups by Abt Associates, the city’s research partner on the pilot.

  • Guaranteed income recipients: Applicants who will receive the monthly guaranteed income and are also elgible to participate in surveys every six months so that research facilitators can learn more about guaranteed income. The woman who complete the surveys will receive a $30 gift card for each completed survey
  • Control group participants: Applicants who are randomly assigned into the control group will not receive a guaranteed income through the program. They will be invited to contribute to the research project by completing a voluntary survey every six months for the duration of the program and compensated with a $30 gift card for each completed survey.
  • Non-participants: Applicants who are randomly assigned into this group will not receive a guaranteed income through the program and will not be invited to participate in any further research activities. It's worth noting that non-participants will not be contacted.

