Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy
March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted.
Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in an unprecedented information campaign against Russia.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0