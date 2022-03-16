ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They'll be hanging around for ages! Moment boy crashes into a SLOTH on a zip wire in Costa Rican forest

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the moment a boy runs into a sloth while ziplining through a rainforest in Costa Rica.

The boy, who has not been named, was zooming through the forest canopy with a guide at Go.Adventure Arenal Park, which is on the slopes of Arenal Volcano, when he bumped into the unexpected obstruction on Sunday, March 13.

In video taken by the guide, the child can be seen colliding head-on with the slow-moving animal, which had somehow managed to climb from the trees onto the zip wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX2om_0egonnMf00
The boy was zooming down a zipline at an adventure park near to Arenal volcano in Costa Rica on Sunday, March 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtxws_0egonnMf00
The sloth had somehow managed to climb onto the zip wire from a nearby tree, going directly into the path of the oncoming child

In the footage the man can be heard telling the child 'no brake' at as they set off on the ride.

They quickly pick up speed before the sloth comes into view.

The boy is going so fast he is unable to slow down before he hits the animal, which brings him to an abrupt stop.

The child can be heard saying 'I just clocked it straight in the face' after the head-on collision.

After a moment to gather their bearings the guide untangles the boy and the sloth and the furry animal begins to walk down the line, even appearing to wave at the pair as it goes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA1OO_0egonnMf00
Video shows the child having a great time before he suddenly comes to a halt after colliding with the sloth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjKFB_0egonnMf00
After the collision the boy can be heard saying 'I just clocked it straight in the face'. Right, the animal begins to move away and appears to wave as it goes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeFvW_0egonnMf00

Flavio Leiton Ramos, owner of the park, said fortunately the sloth and child were both ok.

'So seven people went on that cable and there was no sloth on it, and within 30 seconds a sloth got on the cable,' he said.

'The good thing was that the child was doing a great job by using the brake, and also since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation.

'But really the child did a great job.

'The sloth or child weren't hurt, and they just had to wait for the sloth to get out of the way for around 15 minutes.'

The video has been widely shared online, with social media users on Reddit poking fun at the situation.

'He'll be in his mid 20s by the time they get down', wrote bothpartieslovePACs, a reference to the sloth's extremely slow movement.

Kasvnova suggested in order to get around the animal the pair should 'kick him down, he'll fall in slow motion, no worries'.

illevonynot joked: 'Wtf is with all this nature getting in the way of me experiencing nature?!'

yoyomommy said: 'Honestly I don't know how those things are still alive, but I'm so glad they are.'

Sloths are tree-dwelling animals that live in the rainforests of Central and South America, and are characterised as laidback.

The furry animals move incredibly slowly, crawling through the canopy at 40 yards a day, a result of their extremely slow metabolism.

They also sleep for between 15 and 20 hours a day, making their name extremely fitting, and spend 90 per cent of their lives hanging upside down.

Their placid nature and cute appearance makes them favourites with animal lovers.

As humans move into their habitats, sloths have been killed trying to cross roads and climbing up telegraph poles.

Last year firefighters in Panama had to rescue a sloth was found clinging to a telegraph pole.

Video shows emergency services township of Alcalde Diaz bringing the sloth to the ground after it got stuck on the utility pole on January 13.

Despite being reluctant to let go at first, the animal releases its grip after a few tugs, and can be seen waving its arms in an effort to find something else to hold onto.

It is not known what happened to the sloth afterwards.

ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloths#Costa Rican#Traffic Accident
