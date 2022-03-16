ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight': Jack Black to Return in New Animated Series for Netflix

By Marco Vito Oddo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Panda Day, and to celebrate, DreamWorks and Netflix have announced Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an upcoming animated series set in the universe of Kung Fu Panda. Besides teasing the new series, new images are accompanied by the great news that Jack Black is returning to voice...

