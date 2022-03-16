Preview: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The cast of The CW's Walker prequel spinoff is only continuing to grow. Late this week, it was announced that Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins, The Originals) and Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls) have joined the cast of Walker: Independence, the upcoming prequel to the hit reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which was given a pilot order earlier this year. Kao will portray Kai on the series, while Hovanessian will portray Tom Davidson. They join previously-announced cast member Matt Barr, who previously appeared on the flagship series as a different character.
Comments / 0