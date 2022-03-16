ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Underrated, Quirky Crime Films to Watch on Netflix

By Rebecca Schriesheim
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of the same old heroes saving the day with practiced maneuvers and alarming ease? Step aside Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel, Netflix has the antidote with a vast mirage of quirky, unlikely saviors and thieves going about survival by any means necessary. Ditching graceful showdowns full of sucker punches and...

collider.com

BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
Fox News

Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer who greenlit 'Star Wars,' dead at 84

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Hit Dwayne Johnson Movie Returns to Weekly Netflix Top 10

There's just no quit in Red Notice, is there? The action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke all sorts of records for Netflix when it was released on the service last year. With that trio of stars, the film was always going to be popular, but Red Notice was a bigger hit than many expected, delivering the biggest debut of any Netflix original movie in history. Now, four months after its initial release, Red Notice is still finding a substantial audience.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Shows like Taylor Sheridan's '1883' to Watch for More Epic Western Stories

The Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, has made a name for itself as the kind of brutal, breathtakingly beautiful western that has mostly faded away from the small screen. When television first took the entertainment world by storm during the 1950s, western TV shows were just a click away on every channel. By the '60s, gunslingers, criminal ranch owners, and cowboys were voraciously consumed by the masses. Taking place in the old wild west amidst mountain ranges, wild horses charging across rivers, and shoot-outs, the western was a form of escapism that offered exhilarating possibilities. Whether it be Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, or The Virginian, audiences would wait in anticipation every week for the night to come where they could be transported into a wildly different world for an hour.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Slams Academy for Oscars Telecast Shake-Up: ‘This Is the Year to Sing and Do It Live’

Click here to read the full article. For Guillermo del Toro, the 2022 Oscars are already a living “Nightmare.” While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on February 28, the “Nightmare Alley” director called out the Academy’s decision to pre-tape eight categories ahead of the March 27 ceremony. “If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live,” del Toro said in his speech. “2021 was a fucking great year for movies.” The categories that will...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Brad Pitt Get His Own ‘John Wick’ in the ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Well, this looks a ton of fun: Brad Pitt starring in a wild action comedy from David Leitch, the guy who helped launch the John Wick franchise and then went on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Nobody, which turned Bob Odenkirk into a kung-fu fighting badass. This time it’s Brad Pitt who gets to show off his action chops in Bullet Train, in a movie about a hitman who wants to bring more “peace” into the world, and then accepts a “simple” job grabbing a briefcase from a train in Japan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix movie The Adam Project gets first reviews

The reviews are in for Ryan Reynolds' latest big (or should we say small?) screen adventure The Adam Project. The new Netflix sci-fi adventure – which reunites the star with Free Guy director Shawn Levy – sees the Deadpool star play a time-travelling pilot called Adam Reed who accidentally ends up in the year 2022 while searching for missing wife Laura (Zoe Saldana).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Honest About Losing The Oscar For Pulp Fiction, But Says He’s Done Another Thing In Hollywood Well

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. He’s been part of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and numerous other high profile movies over the last couple decades. At this point the only accolade he hasn’t earned is the Academy Award. He was nominated once, for Pulp Fiction, his breakout role. And while the actor feels he probably should have taken the statue home, he’s ok with just being part of wildly successful movies.
MOVIES
Collider

‘You Won’t Be Alone’: Noomi Rapace Led Horror Movie Gets New Images

Focus Features' upcoming witchy horror film, You Won't Be Alone, has just received a slew of new images. The festival darling stars Noomi Rapace as a shape-shifting witch at odds with her own existence. The film serves as the feature debut of Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski. You Won't Be Alone is set to hit theaters in April.
MOVIES

