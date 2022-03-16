Dr Disrespect's New Game Is Already Causing An Uproar

"Elden Ring" has only been available to players for just about a week, but they're already diving into the massive title and reporting every Easter egg, reference, and oddity they come across. While FromSoftware's games are typically filled to the brim with secrets, weapons, spells, items, and boss encounters, players weren't expecting to be caught off guard by the random sheep that roam the open world. Some have come to realize that the sheep in "Elden Ring" have a few more tricks up their proverbial sleeves than appearances might imply. Though the animals won't be coming after players and their stockpile of Runes, they will make every attempt to avoid a terrible death at the hands of the Tarnished.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO