ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How hard can a zero-waste renovation really be?

By Kate Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgLnT_0egoiizF00

So. We’re now five years into this zero-waste, eco, greener malarky – the one with no single use plastic, no bin, second-hand everything, a flying ban, plant-based diet, yada yada yada.

But it’s only now that we’re hitting the biggest challenge. My mother-in-law’s carpet. Or more specifically, renovating the in-laws old house.

You see, we’ve just taken on their farm up on Exmoor and have set about converting what has been a fairly conventional set-up into a large agroforestry site and a big chunk of new broadleaf woodland.

My husband’s family has been here since the 1740s, at least. So no pressure – at all – for this townie to make it work. But that’s maybe the subject for another column on another day.

It’s the next big step on the eco ride for us, without doubt, but we’ve already hit a snag.

Not the planting-100,000-trees-over-the-next-three-years bit, that’s bound to be an absolute walk in the park. No, we’re struggling with the making-our-‘new’-house-into-our-kind-of-home bit.

Let’s be very clear, the most environmentally responsible thing to do would be to do nothing at all, to keep it as it is, maintain it as carefully and minimally as possible and use as few new resources as possible in the process.

But when we brazenly launched ourselves into this zero-waste, carbon-footprint-counting life, I didn’t bank on coming up against such a... style challenge.

I cannot cope with that carpet for the rest of my life. Or, frankly, the rest of the week. I’ve already had a peek under it and, miracle of miracles, there’s a pristine slate floor under there. Happy days. Not least because it means that’s one less thing to source.

Obviously, buoyed by such a discovery, I immediately started charging about peeling strips of textured wallpaper willy-nilly, knocking on walls and lifting corners of ancient lino like Kirsty Allsopp on speed.

But that was only a displacement activity to avoid the big question. We won’t compromise on sourcing what we need to update this place with second-hand items and sustainable materials. Don’t get me started on non-toxic paint, for example.

But how the hell do you renovate a home without producing any waste? We’ve done up a house before – years before we changed the way we approached all this stuff. Even then, and on a tight budget that meant doing the bare minimum, it just seemed to be a massive game of switching one pile of rubble, and pipes and wires, and plastic-encased everything for a slightly cleaner version of the same stuff.

Watching the skip pile up with landfill-destined stuff was alarming.

So now what? Because I’ve watched the Grand Designs where the homeowner is labelled an eco-warrior for installing a single solar panel and grumbled at the TV for the full hour about greenwashing. But honestly I don’t know where to start. Or even, really, if I should.

I’m going to start with that 1970s carpet – a headache in itself. And I don’t just mean the nausea-inducing brown swirliness of it.

The underlay is the easy bit, because it isn’t underlay at all. In admirable make-do style, it’s sheet after sheet of the Daily Mail, which will be swiftly retired to the recycling bin – the bits that haven’t rotted in situ at least.

As for the main event, reusing it somewhere on the farm (which still sounds very weird in my city-girl head – talk about imposter syndrome) would make the most sense.

But I’m not sure what it’s made of, so the idea of using it in a veg patch or to line a pond – like a bunch of earnest, homesteading-style websites casually suggest – doesn’t sound like a great idea from a pollutant-leaching perspective if nothing else. This thing is not 100 per cent wool, I can tell you that for nothing. And it’s probably liberally sprayed with fire retardant too. I don’t need that stuff anywhere near the acres of immaculate organic veggies I’m going to get round to growing any day now.

Some retailers offer a take-back service, so if you’re facing a similar predicament, it’s worth getting in touch with them if your old carpet or rug isn’t in good enough condition to sell or give away. And some councils will recycle them. There could also be animal shelters nearby that may find a use for it (alongside old towels and sheets – just phone them first to check what they need).

None of which seem to be a goer over here unfortunately. I’m starting to daydream about building it into the walls of some sort of ambitious earth-shelter-Wendy-house effort. Because we’ve got so much time on our hands right now.

Or, God help me, leaving it where it is for now.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renovate#Exmoor#Planting 100
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Coming Up With Creative Ways To Use Leftover Rice Bags

When people are looking to stock up on essentials while still getting some great deals, they probably go to Costco. The wholesale store can offer significant savings on many types of food and household items when people purchase in bulk. However, this can mean that it can take people quite a while to finish off their grocery staples, and when they do, they are left with large, empty food containers. Recently, one shopper finished off a 20-pound sack of Royal Basmati rice they had purchased at Costco, only to be left wondering what to do with the empty bag. Luckily, the rice was packaged in a quality burlap sack, making it the perfect type of packaging to reuse and recycle, which is exactly what this shopper planned to do. "Anyone find good uses for the burlap sack from Royal Basmati? I'm not ready to say goodbye," u/maplemuppet asked their fellow Costco shoppers on Reddit.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
womansday.com

50 Small Garden Ideas to Transform Your Space

So you don’t have a sprawling lawn or a home surrounded by manicured acreage. But what you do have is a patio, a porch, a rooftop, a deck, a balcony — or even just a window. And in even the smallest among those spaces, you can create a beautiful, peaceful environment that conjures the joy of the outdoors with an array of small garden ideas designed to maximize space cleverly and creatively.
GARDENING
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target to feature Target Zero products aimed at reducing waste

As it moves to curate more sustainable brands, Target has introduced a new initiative to help its customers reduce waste. Target has started to mark products with a Target Zero icon in stores and online to show that the products and packaging are designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, or made from recycled materials or content that reduce the use of plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
homedit.com

How To Make Drawer Dividers in 15 Minutes

DIY drawer dividers can be made in a matter of minutes and will solve your messy drawer woes. Our guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to create drawer dividers for your home. How to make adjustable drawer dividers step by step guide using cardboard. Materials needed for this project:. Box...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheConversationCanada

Is March Break really a break? How pandemic-weary parents can recharge and connect with children without a vacation

As students and families in some parts of Canada approach their spring breaks, busy parents and caregivers everywhere may be reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic’s two-year anniversary of March 13, 2020. On this day, the Canadian government issued warnings against all international travel. That was soon followed by school closures across Canada and globally. While some families who can afford vacations or for parents to take time off work may be pushing for a getaway, this year many parents are likely looking for ways to rest and rejuvenate from the parental burnout that two years of pandemic parenting might have brought. Since...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
yankodesign.com

This sustainable shelving unit is held together by a system of cable ties

Listón is a modular shelving unit that uses a system of cable ties and wooden slats to form an endlessly re-configurable and sustainable furniture piece. Downsizing never looked better. As we continue to declutter our home spaces and replace bulky appliances with multifunctional, modular furniture pieces, designers are getting creative with ways to get us there. Much of the inspiration behind the recent trend toward downsizing is credited to environmental reasons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
scitechdaily.com

Zero Wasted Electricity: Working To Revolutionize the Way We Live With Superconductivity

University of Houston Researchers Exploring the Bounds of Room-Temperature Superconductivity. In the simplest terms, superconductivity between two or more objects means zero wasted electricity. It means electricity is being transferred between these objects with no loss of energy. Many naturally occurring elements and minerals like lead and mercury have superconducting...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

How DIY pro transformed a $37 Kmart cube unit into a VERY stylish cabinet that looks JUST like designer decor - here's exactly how she did it

A mum-of-three has left thousands impressed with her incredible DIY cabinet that was made with recycled materials. Sandra from Victoria, Australia, was given a free eight cube unit from Kmart that costs $37 in-store and was compelled to transform it into a designer-inspired piece. To begin her cabinet up-cycle she...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

The Independent

557K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy