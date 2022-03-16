ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An easy, veg-packed sausage traybake all the family will enjoy

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOYTQ_0egoigDn00

Simple but satisfying, this tray bake is so easy to chuck in the oven and so tasty,” says fitness expert and author Joe Wicks .

“It’s ideal any night of the week. It’s got roasted sprouts and sweet potatoes, too, so there’s loads of goodness – as well as lots of flavour from the mustard and sausages.”

Sausage, sweet potato and mustard traybake

Serves : 4

Ingredients :

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm cubes

2 red onions, peeled and cut into 6 wedges

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 tbsp olive oil

8 pork sausages

500g Brussels sprouts, halved

For the dressing :

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Method :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apyZO_0egoigDn00

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan.

2. Spread the sweet potatoes, red onions and rosemary over a large, rimmed baking tray. Drizzle with the olive oil and toss together to coat, then lay the sausages on top.

3. Bake for 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are starting to soften. Remove from the oven and add the Brussels sprouts, using a metal spatula to mix them into the vegetables on the tray. Flip the sausages over and return the tray to the oven for a further 20-0 minutes until the vegetables are becoming golden and the sausages are browned.

4. Combine the dressing ingredients in a jam jar, screw on the lid and shake. Pour over the contents of the tray and serve.

‘Feel Good Food’ by Joe Wicks (published by HQ, £20; photography by Dan Jones), available 17 March.

