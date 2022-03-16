Coach and six University of the Southwest golfers identified as victims in crash that killed nine

A bus crash in Texas left two people in critical condition and another nine dead, including players and a coach from the University of the Southwest's golf teams.

Tyler James, the both teams' head coach, was just about to begin his first season on the job before he was killed in the bus crash.

Both the men and women's college golf teams were on the bus and returning from competitions at Midland College when the crash occurred on Tuesday. The bus had left Texas and was returning to the school's campus in Hobbs, New Mexico .

According to the university, there were nine people aboard the bus when it crashed into a Ford pickup truck that had crossed the centre line.

Both the driver and the passenger in the pickup truck reportedly were killed in the crash.

Two students survived the crash and were life-flighted from the scene. The injured were taken to Lubbock, Texas, for medical treatments, and are in critical condition.

The school issued a statement on social media saying it was in the process of contacting the family members of those who died in the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it sent a team to investigating the accident.