Who’s Carrie Underwood’s better half? It’s none other than a handsome hockey hunk named Mike Fisher. Learn all about him. For over ten tears, Carrie Underwood has walked her life with Mike Fisher by her side. The country music star has been happily married to the former hockey player, and they have taken their love from red carpets to country festivals to the random throwback photo on Instagram. But, for those unfamiliar with the man who has captured the “Good Girl” singer’s heart, here’s what you need to know about Carrie Underwood’s husband.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO