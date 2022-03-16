ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Rocks Short Shorts & Does A Twirl In Cowgirl-Inspired Outfit At Houston Rodeo – Watch

By Olivia Elgart
 1 day ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani stole the show at Houston Rodeo when she rocked a bedazzled cowgirl outfit with tiny short-shorts & a metallic fringe blouse.

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous at the Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show at NRG Stadium in Texas on March 15. The 52-year-old singer looked like a bedazzled cowgirl when she wore a button-down shirt covered in colorful beading and metallic fringe with a pair of super short, cutoff shorts. Her top featured a high-neck which she fastened with a crystal-embellished pink bolero and the bodice was covered in gold fringe.

Gwen tucked her long-sleeve top into a pair of high-waisted white shorts that were covered in beaded patterns. The shorts were cut off and distressed in the front while the back was covered in long, sparkly orange and pink fringe.

She cinched in her waist with a tiny white leather belt and under her shorts, she rocked her signature fishnet stockings. She tied her look together with a pair of white cowboy boots.

When asked about how her outfit came about, Gwen said, “Honestly I just did Vegas for two years and at the end of the show I go into a kind of costume sort of like this because in the show I’m talking about how I fell in love with Blake [Shelton] and all these sunflowers come up and it’s this joyous time in my life.”

She continued telling the interviewer about her outfit, “This was actually a part of that costume and I had two made and this was a different variation on that one but I never wore it so I was like ‘oh my gosh that’s perfect for the rodeo.’ So then I just made some shorts – the shorts are new.”

Comments / 20

Thomas Bailey
1d ago

She sure doesn't have a body or legs like Miranda has vroom yum yum for Miranda not this old lady trying to act like she is in her twenties

Reply(2)
11
Ruby McGee-Mills
1d ago

Don't care to look at her 😂 Can you stop posting about her she is not country 🤣 She is not Miranda ❤️

Reply(4)
8
Fran Hand
1d ago

Gwen's legs look like tooth picks, nothing attractive about her!

Reply
7
 

