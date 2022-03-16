ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj’s Son, 1, Pretends To Ignore Her In Adorable Rare Videos — Watch

By Kelby Vera
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POPXT_0egohcj600
Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Now you see me, now you don’t! Nicki Minaj captured the magic of motherhood as she doted on her 17 mo. old pride and joy in a sweet video.

Peekaboo! Nicki Minaj, 39, seemed like the sweetest mom when she shared an absolutely adorable video of her baby boy, 17 months, on her Instagram on Tuesday, Mar. 15. Offering a rare glimpse into her life with her little one, the Queen rapper posted a video of her playing a hiding game with her number one dude.

Nicki was behind the camera while cooing at her little boy, who she calls “Papa Bear” on social media. (She has yet to publicly share her son’s real name, for privacy reasons.) Her boy looked adorable while nestled into his stroller wearing a chic bib and swaddled in a Burberry blanket.

The “Anaconda” rapper playfully tried to get her buddy’s attention, asking “Where’s that baby?” while Papa tried his hardest to ignore his mommy. He couldn’t last long though, cracking a smile the moment Nicki said, “I see you! I see you!”

Nicki explained their little game in the caption. “Every day papa [bear] makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye,” she said. “Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me. At first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCKH3_0egohcj600
Nicki Minaj doted on her nearly 18-month old son in a sweet new Instagram video posted on Tuesday. (Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The post also featured a short clip of Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, 43, high up on a stone staircase in their sprawling backyard. Nicki continued to joke with her baby boo, telling him, “You’re not going up there. Don’t even think about it.” A final video showed Papa playing with some toys while his mom cooed at him.

Nicki has been absolutely loving motherhood since welcoming her baby boy in Oct. of 2020. Starting a family really grounded the rapper, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “Nicki becoming a mom has really been the thing she needed in her life. She is loving every minute of it.”

Comments / 21

It's just an opinion
21h ago

It's so sweet to see this side of her. We get so caught up in the celebrity aspect of these peoples lives that we forget that they are just regular people whose jobs are different from ours.

Reply
8
