For 15-year-old Zamiratu, the chance to visit historically Black college campuses (HBCU) will be the fulfillment of a dream her parents were never able to realize. Zamiratu, whose last name is withheld for privacy because she is a minor, is one of 13 high school students from Oakridge Neighborhood who will go on a trip to HBCU campuses this month.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO