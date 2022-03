It is coming up this weekend. It is time to move the clock ahead one hour and "Spring Forward"!. Officially at 2:00 am on Sunday, March 13, 2022, is when we move the clock ahead one hour to 3:00 am. (Most of us change our clocks before bed on Saturday night, or when we roll out of bed on Sunday morning -- but you can do it at exactly 2:00 am if you'd like!) We make this time change as we begin Daylight Saving Time. (And yes, the correct terminology is "Saving" not "Savings". There is no "S" on "saving"!)

