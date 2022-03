Stats used following the result of 3/5/2022 games. I don’t remember the exact moment of when I became a fan of Golden Guardians. I could connect to the disappointment of having an owner not pay the price for quality talent. Looking at you Ted Lerner. There was always something that felt different to how Golden Guardians approached competitive play in North American League of Legends. Their recent roster ideas were much different from the typical norm. And they truly looked to build out a sustainable organization. Currently, the team leads the standings in the academy division. The team also finished second in the first Proving Grounds Closed Circuit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO