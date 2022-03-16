ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Novelist Reyna Grande was never going to write about war. Until she did.

By Liz Ohanesian
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReyna Grande didn’t know about the Saint Patrick’s Battalion until someone at a book reading suggested that she write about the group of European, primarily Irish, soldiers who fought for the Mexican Army in the Mexican-American War. “I hear that a lot from readers who give me...

www.presstelegram.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
