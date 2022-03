We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Canned goods aren’t just quick dinner helpers — they’re also integral ingredients in some of our grandmothers’ favorite recipes. In fact, we recently spoke with a few grandmothers and some grandma-loving food pros about canned goods and had some Very Passionate Discussions. We heard about a lot of brand loyalty, too: Every grandma we surveyed was quick to drop the product name, and few would accept any substitutions. Here are six canned goods that stood out to us the most.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO