Slumber #1 Review: A Delightfully Violent Start to a Dreamy Series

With the launch of Our Flag Means Death, pirates are officially back in style — though maybe not quite in the way they'd expect. The new HBO Max series, which hails from David Jenkins (People of Earth), manages to be part-workplace comedy, part-swashbuckling adventure, led by a phenomenal duo in Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi who are flanked by an ensemble cast you couldn't swing a sword in the midst of without hitting some serious talent. It also serves as a distinct tonal shift from the pirates and plunderers we've seen on television within the last several years — while past shows like Black Sails situated themselves firmly in dramatic territory to excellent returns, Our Flag Means Death tackles the same blend of fictional characters positioned opposite of actual historic figures, and the results are the equivalent of a comedic treasure chest overflowing with one-liner gems and some surprisingly tender moments between its leads to boot.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO