Comics

Slumber #1 Review: A Delightfully Violent Start to a Dreamy Series

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSlumber is the latest series to slink out from Image Comics, and it is as good as you'd expect. The nightmarish series creeps to a start with enough action to get even the most uninvolved reader interested. After all, there are few things more intriguing than murder, and Slumber #1 has...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

Is Marin Kitagawa an Alien in My Dress-Up Darling?

My Dress-Up Darling has captured the hearts of anime viewers from different parts of the world. It is one of the most anticipated anime in the winter 2022 anime season, along with huge titles like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. While everyone is fussing about the rumbling and the...
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
COMICS
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death' Review: A Raucously Funny, Surprisingly Moving Maiden Voyage

With the launch of Our Flag Means Death, pirates are officially back in style — though maybe not quite in the way they'd expect. The new HBO Max series, which hails from David Jenkins (People of Earth), manages to be part-workplace comedy, part-swashbuckling adventure, led by a phenomenal duo in Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi who are flanked by an ensemble cast you couldn't swing a sword in the midst of without hitting some serious talent. It also serves as a distinct tonal shift from the pirates and plunderers we've seen on television within the last several years — while past shows like Black Sails situated themselves firmly in dramatic territory to excellent returns, Our Flag Means Death tackles the same blend of fictional characters positioned opposite of actual historic figures, and the results are the equivalent of a comedic treasure chest overflowing with one-liner gems and some surprisingly tender moments between its leads to boot.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
EW.com

After Yang review: Colin Farrell goes back to the future in a dreamy sci-fi drama

Movies about the future tend to come in one of two forms, aesthetically: Cold Apple Store (gleaming white surfaces, chilly existentialism) or Unhinged Apocalypse (dust, chaos, primal fear). After Yang, written and directed by the mono-named auteur Koganada (Columbus), falls in a warmer, less common category — a dream-like koan of a film whose gentle melancholy recalls minor-key predecessors like Spike Jonze's Her and the recent German export I'm Your Man far more than anything aggressively modern or Mad Max-ian.
MOVIES
Free Lance-Star

Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive. Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel. When...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The CW's Walker Prequel Adds Wu Assassins and Another Life Stars

The cast of The CW's Walker prequel spinoff is only continuing to grow. Late this week, it was announced that Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins, The Originals) and Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls) have joined the cast of Walker: Independence, the upcoming prequel to the hit reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which was given a pilot order earlier this year. Kao will portray Kai on the series, while Hovanessian will portray Tom Davidson. They join previously-announced cast member Matt Barr, who previously appeared on the flagship series as a different character.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Ghost Adventures' Returns With Terrifying New Investigations

Ghost Adventures will soon return with Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley hit the road with new hunts and cases of paranormal activity. Discovery+ reveals new episodes will premiere on the streaming service starting on March 10. "I can't wait for everyone to see these investigations," Bagans...
TV SERIES

