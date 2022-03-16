ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reebok and Power Rangers Have a New Sneaker Collection Dropping Soon

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
Reebok and Hasbros have joined forces yet again to deliver a new collection of sneakers that are inspired by the characters from the hit television series Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

After delivering their inaugural collab in June 2021, the sportswear brand and the popular tv series teamed up in spring ’22 to reimagine several Reebok sneakers inspired by Power Rangers’ villains. The latest offering includes the Answer IV, Instapump Fury, and the Kurrikaze II Low, which are inspired by Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa, and Rito Revolto, respectively. In addition, there’s also a Power Rangers-themed Zig Dynamica sneaker.

The Reebok Answer IV “Lord Zedd” dons a red-based leather upper that’s inspired by the villain’s muscles while silver accents draw inspiration from his armor. The shoe will retail for $170.

The Reebok Instapump Fury “Rita Repulsa” is decorated with various graphics and details throughout the upper that is pulled from the character’s cowl, pony hair on the heel, and the tongue that’s inspired by her headband. This collab will come with a $200 price tag.

The final villain-inspired sneaker from this capsule is the Zord Horde-inspired Reebok Kurrikaze II Low. The lateral side of the shoe sports a tonal sail makeup while the medial side dons a camo print to represent his bones and outfit. Adding to the look is a skull-and-crossbones detail on the tongue. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The Reebok Zig Dynamica “Power Rangers” features a gray-based upper that’s offset by black graphics throughout the lateral side while Power Rangers branding is stamped on the tongue. Rounding out the look is a gray zigzag FuelFoam midsole and a gum outsole. This pair retails for $90.

The latest Power Rangers x Reebok collection will be released on March 25 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers.

