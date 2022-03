Ukrainian refugees have attended a UK visa centre in Poland to submit an application to join relatives in the UK, only to be told that they must travel 170 miles across the country in order to complete the process.Ministers have been accused of sending refugees “from pillar to post” after it emerged that people arriving at a visa centre in Rzeszów, Poland, to apply under the UK’s family migration route are being told to go to another centre in Warsaw, a four-hour journey, to obtain their visa.British residents who have travelled to Poland to help their elderly mothers who have...

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO