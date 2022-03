The Little Rock School District Board voted Thursday to replace its mask mandate with a new framework that’s based on CDC guidelines. The meeting began with public comment on the masking policy. There were 68 written comments and three public speakers. Veronica McClane asked a series of questions about the goals of the district’s masking policy. She encouraged the board to look at data beyond the CDC and reminded the board that children under 5 are still not able to get vaccinated. Superintendent Mike Poore summarized the emails. Fifty-six people wrote emails opposed to masks. Seven wanted to keep masks. And five wanted to follow CDC rules.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO