When will snow arrive in Denver?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day , and it will be a mixed bag of rain and snow for Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Rain showers will start around 6 p.m. in Denver. It will change to a heavy rain and snow mix overnight into Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1-3 inches of total accumulation by Thursday afternoon. Expect lots of melting and sloppy wet snow.

The heaviest snowfall will be in the foothills and west and south of the city.

