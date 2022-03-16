ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will snow arrive in Denver?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day , and it will be a mixed bag of rain and snow for Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Rain showers will start around 6 p.m. in Denver. It will change to a heavy rain and snow mix overnight into Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1-3 inches of total accumulation by Thursday afternoon. Expect lots of melting and sloppy wet snow.

How much snow will the foothills get?

The heaviest snowfall will be in the foothills and west and south of the city.

