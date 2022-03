On the whole, the weather has been good to us this month – much of the UK has seen some seriously sunny spells, but there’s no denying that there has been a decent chill in the air. To help ease the winter cold, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue, providing the goods for ensuring you stay warm and cosy, whether that’s with its £23 heated blanket or a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser.But, what about if you want to bask in the winter sun while keeping your tootsies warm? Well, Aldi’s only gone and brought back its sell-out...

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO