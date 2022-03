Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing was held this morning for an Owatonna man convicted of killing another man in an Owatonna park. 30-year-old Hassan Nur Hassan was handed a 201-month prison sentence, which works out to just under 17 years. He earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to an unintentional second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge. An intentional murder count and a vehicle theft charge were dismissed through the deal. The sentences for both convictions followed state sentencing guidelines but exceeded the the15-year prison term that was recommended by the plea agreement.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO