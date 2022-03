NASCAR‘s Clint Bowyer playfully called out Danica Patrick for bringing up her time at IndyCar while commentating the Pennzoil 400. While commentating, Patrick often referenced her career. The former NASCAR driver spent over 25 years of her life behind the wheel, starting with go karting at the age of ten. She raced in Indycar from 2005 to 2011 and in NASCAR from 2010 to 2018. Additionally, Patrick was the first woman to win an IndyCar championship event.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO