Accidents

Man who died at Brechin industrial site named

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who died following an incident at an industrial premises in Brechin has been named by...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Teenager died following an emergency at Solihull sports centre

A teenage girl has died after being found in a "critical condition" at a leisure centre. Ella Swann was treated at North Solihull Sports Centre on 28 February after the ambulance service said they were called to a medical emergency. The 14-year-old was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital but died...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies after car overturns near Silverburn shopping centre

A 75-year-old driver has died after his Land Rover overturned near a major Glasgow shopping centre. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Cowlgen Road, near the Silverburn retail complex, at about noon on Saturday. An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger was treated at hospital...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police name teenage pedestrian who died when he was hit by a coach

A teenager killed after being struck by a coach in a late night crash has been named by police.Shane Dickson, 15, from Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Dunfermline on Saturday, March 5.The teenage pedestrian was hit by the coach on the A985 near Cairneyhill at about 11.50pm.Two other cars, which like the coach were travelling east on the road were also involved – although Police Scotland said none of the vehicles had collided with one another.Emergency services attended and the road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to take place.Sergeant Colin...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', an inquest heard today. Police believe Mr McKeague, who was 23 when he disappeared, climbed into a bin behind Greggs which was then tipped into a Biffa waste lorry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Newly qualified dentist who was caught smoking a joint as he drove home after the second day in his job is fined £1,269 and banned from driving for 12 months

A young dentist was caught smoking cannabis while driving home after his second day in a new job, a court heard. Sajid Patel, 25, was initially pulled over for speeding, but officers later smelled the illicit substance coming from his VW Golf vehicle and arrested him for drug-driving. Bolton Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cocaine-fuelled JCB driver who killed 79-year-old grandfather-of-seven by knocking him off his motorbike is jailed for three-and-a-half years

A JCB driver who killed a 79-year-old grandfather of seven by knocking him off his motorbike while high on cocaine was today jailed for three and a half years. Joshua Whittaker, 24, was pulling out of a building site when he smashed into retired university lecturer Dr Anthony Hindle's Suzuki, killing him instantly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed following attacks on two babies in Fife

A man with "ongoing anger management issues" who attacked two babies in Fife has been jailed for five years and 10 months. Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting a baby boy between 2014 and 2015 and a girl between March 2018 and January 2019. The boy was uninjured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in Daviess County fire identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who died in a fire over the weekend has been identified by the Daviess County Coroner. Fire crews were sent to a home in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Owensboro on Sunday night. Fire fighters say they found a building in the backyard with smoke coming from […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
BBC

Ducklington Lake: Nicole Sanders died in 'very tragic incident'

A "happy and funny" teenager drowned in a lake after slipping on a rock but the circumstances that led to her death remain unclear, an inquest heard. Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July last year after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

LDWF identifies man who died after boat sinks on Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. - One man died Saturday afternoon when waves from high winds caused a boat to sink on the south end of Toledo Bend Reservoir, authorities said. The victim has been identified as Alfred D. Jackson, 52, of Lake Charles. Search and rescue crews from the Louisiana Department...
SABINE PARISH, LA
BBC

Manchester fly-tipper fined after being caught on CCTV

A woman who was caught on CCTV dumping bags of rubbish on a Manchester street has been fined more than £600. Keighley Whyte was spotted fly-tipping on New Viaduct Street in Ancoats and Beswick in June 2020. The 27-year-old, of Tartan Street, Clayton, admitted the offence at Manchester Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog rescued after 60 hours stuck in Leicestershire badger sett

A dog has been rescued after spending more than two days stuck in a badger sett. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Diamond Jubilee Wood in Normanton Le Heath just before 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. They had been contacted by the owners when the cocker spaniel...
ANIMALS
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen gang 'went looking for a victim'

A gang of youths accused of murdering an 18-year-old man near a funfair went out looking to attack someone, prosecutors allege. Jack Woodley was chased, surrounded and then attacked by 10 youths, one of whom stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. One boy aged 15 admits...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorist dies after car hits tree in Kidderminster

A man has died after his car hit a tree. The motorist, in his 50s, was driving on the A448 Stone Hill, Comberton Road towards Kidderminster at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road. His car sustained "severe damage" West Mercia Police said, and he died at...
ACCIDENTS

