Man who died at Brechin industrial site named

A teenager killed after being struck by a coach in a late night crash has been named by police.Shane Dickson, 15, from Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Dunfermline on Saturday, March 5.The teenage pedestrian was hit by the coach on the A985 near Cairneyhill at about 11.50pm.Two other cars, which like the coach were travelling east on the road were also involved – although Police Scotland said none of the vehicles had collided with one another.Emergency services attended and the road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to take place.Sergeant Colin...

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO