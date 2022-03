Neto ended with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 126-112 loss to the Warriors. Neto has taken over the role of Washington's starting point guard since the trade deadline and while he hasn't been able to score in double digits in five of his last six appearances, it's worth noting that he's dished out at least five dimes in three of those contests. His role as a starter might be enough reason to target him in deep formats, but he hasn't done enough in terms of production of late. He's averaging 7.9 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game across seven appearances this month.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO