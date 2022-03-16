ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Further Price Hikes and Deeper Delays’: Latest Look at Lockdowns and Logistics

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwQ6O_0egob7Qg00

Click here to read the full article.

A Flexport executive explains why “disruptions are imminent” in the wake of China ’s zero-Covid stance hampering operations at key ports.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Gap Stops Delivering to Russia

Click here to read the full article. Though the company also donated $1 million in clothes for fleeing refugees, an aid worker urged against that kind of misguided action. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReebok Owner Addresses RussiaWhat Will Hurt Luxury Brands in 2022? (Hint: It's Not the Russia Ban)Guess CEO: 'Strategic Initiatives Helped Deliver Higher Profitability'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Bella+Canvas Plans High-Tech Alabama Textile Facility

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles-based company will invest $11.9 million to establish operations in part of an 890,000-square-foot site vacant since 2013. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Alpine Group's Ashok Mahtani on Samples, Shorter Supply Chains & Scaling SustainabilityApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsITMF Survey Finds 'Very Favorable' Outlook for Textile SectorBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Russia: Biden Bans Luxury Exports, Vodka Imports

Click here to read the full article. Biden signed an executive order that will end exports of luxury items, such as watches, vehicles and apparel to any person in Russia. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHugo Boss Shutters Stores in RussiaTurkish Textile Manufacturers Feel Russia-Ukraine PainUniqlo Owner Backpedals on RussiaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
POTUS
Android Police

New Shenzhen lockdown threatens to further complicate global electronics supply

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to derail lives around the globe, even as companies increasingly push for a return to something resembling normal. The fallout hasn't just had a human toll, but has also impacted the availability of plenty of products, including smartphones. China is currently suffering from its worst outbreak since early 2020, and because of the country's zero-tolerance COVID policy, it's forcing a lot of cities into strict lockdowns, including techonlogy-hub Shenzhen — and that could serve to seriously aggravate the already-very-delicate chip shortage situation.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#Flexport#Sj Promo#Panjiva White House#American#Aepc
freightwaves.com

Logistics companies warn clients lockdown in Shenzhen will impact port activity

This file was updated at 3:14 p.m. ET with corrected information from Seko Logistics. With China locking down the port city of Shenzhen on Sunday in hopes of reducing a COVID-19 spread, Seko Logistics warned clients that the measure will impact the delivery of products from that region. Other companies,...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Plunge On China Lockdowns, Stocks Diverge

Oil prices plunged on Tuesday as China, a major energy consumer, placed nearly 30 million people under Covid lockdown, and Hong Kong and Chinese mainland stock markets dove, while Wall Street stocks rallied. Brent oil futures finished under $100 a barrel for the first time in nearly three weeks, reflecting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
India
Country
China
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Fortune

Walmart’s CFO on how inflation is affecting pay and costs

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, and its hiring for the holiday season was massive. "We hired a couple of...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Tell-Tale Signs of a Housing Market Crash and Why We May Not See One Soon

While the median home price rose 16.9 percent in 2021 to reach $346,900, as reported by CNN, home values this year may not see such strong boosts. Freddie Mac predicts that housing price growth in 2022 will be less than half of last year’s, which suggests a cool-down for what has proven to be a red-hot housing market. Does that mean a housing market crash is imminent?
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s Rivian Vans Run Into Supply Snafus

Click here to read the full article. The utomaker remains tight-lipped on how many of its electric vans are on the road delivering Amazon orders, following a Q4 earnings miss. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Signs Amazon's Climate PledgeRetail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillCrocs, Skechers, Amazon Cease Shipments to RussiaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Vera Bradley’s Q4 Impacted by Freight Costs, and Delayed Tariff Relief

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley has raised some prices to offset rising costs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Further Price Hikes and Deeper Delays': Latest Look at Lockdowns and LogisticsWhite House Announces Supply Chain Data InitiativePrioritize Your 'Hot List': Logistics Expert Rattles Off China Lockdown WorkaroundsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy