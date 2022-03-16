ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘leaves Iran’ after six years in jail – and people are overjoyed

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly left Iran after being detained for six years.

According to the lawyer of the British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori, the pair travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning. Iranian media also reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport.

Her local MP in London , Tulip Siddiq, also confirmed she was "on her way home."

"Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home," she tweeted. "I came into politics to make a difference, and right now, I'm feeling like I have. More details to follow. #FreeNazanin"

In 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, visited the country to see family for Nowruz (New Year).

She was detained at Imam Khomeini Airport and sentenced to prison after accusations of "plotting to topple the Iranian regime" – such claims she has vehemently denied.

Her husband has worked tirelessly to free her, including going on a hunger strike last year.

Naturally, after years of campaigning and fighting for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's freedom, people were ecstatic and turned to Twitter to express their joy at the "overwhelming" news.







Dominic Raab has said he "cannot yet confirm the reports we have seen in the media" about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being on her way home, but it "feels like positive signs".

The deputy prime minister said during prime minister's questions: "Can I, first of all, say that I cannot yet confirm the reports we have seen in the media but of course, it feels like positive signs and, of course, no one wants more than me - but I am sure all members of the House - to see Nazanin but also all of the arbitrarily detained nationals reunited with their loved ones."

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015.

Comments / 0

