The Indianapolis Colts took a gamble by trading for Carson Wentz to replace Philip Rivers for the 2021 season. While Wentz wasn’t bad overall, the season ended on a sour note, with the veteran quarterback putting up an absolute stinker in a season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts simply needed to beat the worst team in the NFL to reach the playoffs, but Wentz laid an egg when it really mattered, ultimately resulting in a trade to the Washington Commanders.

