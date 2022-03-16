CommentSold Appoints Andrew Chen as Chief Product Officer

Click here to read the full article.

CommentSold, a leading digital commerce solution, named Andrew Chen as chief product officer. Chen previously served as senior vice president of product, design and data for Global-e (formerly Flow Commerce, which was acquired by Global-e earlier this year).

In a statement, CommentSold said Chen brings more than a decade of product leadership experience to his new role, “where he will be accelerating and scaling product investments, building and evolving the company’s team of product managers and designers, and helping to launch new, innovative products for CommentSold’s thousands of merchants.”

Brandon Kruse, founder and chief executive officer of CommentSold, said, “[After] reaching over $1 billion in GMV in January and securing a strategic investment from Permira, CommentSold is excited to welcome Andrew Chen to the executive team as we roll out several new product innovations in the coming months.”

Kruse said Chen has a strong track record “of driving impact across product and design, and as we continue to innovate new tools to help merchants power their businesses, we’re confident he is the right fit to help us lead these new changes.” CommentSold said Chen was instrumental “in scaling Flow Commerce’s team, serving as a founding, board-level lead for all product strategy, UX, design and data, leading all aspects of the company’s global e-commerce SaaS platform and growing revenue from zero into the millions.”

Before his role at Flow Commerce, Chen served as vice president of product management, UX and design for BaubleBar Inc. as well as director of product, international, personalization and growth for Gilt, “where he led product strategy across multiple verticals and was attributable to [more than] $30 million in direct incremental revenue annually,” CommentSold said in the statement.

As director of product, music streaming, mobile and TV platforms, Chen grew iHeartRadio to become a top 20 iOS app in the iTunes app store while growing the app to 60-plus million users. Presently, Chen serves as an angel investor through programs with First Round Capital and Gaingels, which specializes in investing in start-ups with diverse leadership teams. Chen holds a bachelor’s in economics from Yale University.