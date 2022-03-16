ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Preview Of Dollar General's Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dollar General will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57. Dollar General bulls will hope to hear the company...

Related
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Eps#Price Change
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Preview: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ituran Location & Control will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46. Ituran Location & Control bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Greenlight Capital Re's Earnings: A Preview

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenlight Capital Re will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Greenlight Capital Re bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.67% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In HON: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.67 shares of Honeywell Intl at the time with $100. This investment in HON would have produced an average annual return of 8.33%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion.
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Benzinga

Preview: Inspired Entertainment's Earnings

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
