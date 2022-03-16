New Limited Edition ‘Floating Down Main Street, U.S.A.’ Donald Duck Pin Available at Walt Disney World

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has indicated that two indefinitely delayed rides at their parks aren't necessarily dead. Speaking at the annual shareholder's meeting, Chapek answered a question from a shareholder about the status of several rides that were previously announced but had been indefinitely delayed during the pandemic. The Mary Poppins ride that was to be placed in the United Kingdom pavilion of Epcot and the Quinjet ride that was to anchor a "Phase 2" of Avengers Campus were both specifically mentioned in the question. Chapek responded that several planned attractions were in a "holding pattern" due to a lack of cash available on Disney's end caused by the pandemic. However, while the rides aren't currently under construction, Chapek noted that they hoped to fund the projects eventually.

