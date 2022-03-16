ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Limited Edition ‘Floating Down Main Street, U.S.A.’ Donald Duck Pin Available at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pin in the “Floating Down Main Street, U.S.A.” series featuring Donald Duck is now available...

wdwnt.com

